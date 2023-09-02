Man in critical condition after being shot in Hartford

The incident location has not yet been determined.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Hartford on Saturday night.

Hartford police officials said patrol officers responded at 10:17 p.m. to Hartford Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. The man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. He's currently listed in critical condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

