Hartford car vs. bike crash leaves man in critical condition

The man was transported to an area hospital and the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is in critical condition after being involved in a car vs. bike crash in Hartford on Wednesday night.

Hartford police have confirmed the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on New Britain Avenue near Cumberland Street.

The adult cyclist was transported to an area hospital and the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene. Part of New Britain Avenue is closed as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

