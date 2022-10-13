Man critically injured in Park Street shooting: Hartford police

This is one of many incidents that happened on Park Street this month.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man is fighting for his life after being shot on Park Street in Hartford on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to a local hospital around 1:10 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment.

Police determined that the victim, a man in his 30s, was shot on the 700 block of Park Street.

The victim is listed in critical condition, police said.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This is one of many incidents that happened on Park Street this month. A man was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking on Oct. 3. A man was killed after outside his home around the corner on Orange Street October 5. On Tuesday morning a man was beaten to death on the same block as the victim in Thursday's shooting.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.