
Hartford

Man found dead at West Rock Ridge State Park: DEEP

Police responded to a call for a fall victim; cause and manner of the 25-year-old's death has not been determined, and he has not been identified.
Credit: B. Flood/CTvisit
West Rock

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man was found dead in West Rock Ridge State Park in New Haven on Friday evening. 

DEEP officials said police went to the park at 5:59 p.m., to respond to a Hamden police report of a fall victim. After a search, a 25-year-old male was found and declared dead on the scene. 

Environmental Conservation police are investigating.

The cause and manner of his death will be determined by The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The man's name has not been released as a next of kin will be notified. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

