Man killed in Hartford shooting on Zion Street

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police in Hartford are conducting a homicide investigation after a man in his 50s was shot on Zion Street midday Tuesday.

At around 11:45 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Zion Street on ShotSpotter activation.

Arriving officers found a man in his 50s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said it appears the shots came from a passing vehicle. The victim is not believed to be the intended target.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477)

