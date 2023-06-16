Man killed in Hartford hit and run crash

Police are seeking a black Infiniti.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was killed in a hit and run crash in Hartford Friday morning.

According to police, at 11:06 a.m. Hartford Police and Hartford Fire responded to the area of 110 Edwards Street on a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, a victim was located in the roadway. The victim, an adult man, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle involved in the crash, described only as a black Infiniti, fled the scene. The Hartford Police Crime Scene Division responded and assumed the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

