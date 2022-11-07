Man killed in Hartford hotel room: Police

Police are investigating the incident after the man was found shot in a room.

HARTFORD, Conn — A man died after being found shot in a hotel room in Hartford late Sunday morning.

Police were called to The Travel Inn on the corner of Weston Street and Jennings Road at 11:15 am Sunday for a report of an unresponsive man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

When they arrived, they found Angel King, 32, of Hartford. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment and he was later pronounced dead.

The hotel is located in a busy business district, with an entrance to Interstate 91 around the corner.

Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death a homicide. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division responded and assumed the investigation.

This is the 35th homicide in Hartford in 2022.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing. They ask anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

