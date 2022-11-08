Man rescued from entrapment after car crash in Hartford: Firefighters

At around 6:20 p.m., Hartford Fire Department was dispatched to a car crash involving 3 cars and reports of someone trapped inside.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was taken to the hospital after being trapped in a car that was involved in a three-car collision in Hartford Tuesday evening, firefighters said.

At around 6:20 p.m., the Hartford Fire Department was dispatched to the corner of Cornwall Street and Tower Avenue for a car crash involving three cars and reports of someone trapped inside.

Engine 7, Ladder 4, Tactical Unit 1, and District 1 responded to the call, firefighters said.

When Hartford fire crews arrived they found the three cars with a person trapped. Ladder 4 began removing the man from the car at around 6:30 p.m., the man was out by 6:47 p.m., according to the fire department.

The man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital by ambulance. He was alert during the incident, officials said.

The status of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Hartford police are on the scene and investigating the crash.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

