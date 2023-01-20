Manchester man tries to get into cars, tractor-trailer after crash on I-84 in Hartford: State police

Some good Samaritans had detained Francisco Rosario by the time troopers arrived on the scene, state police said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man is accused of trying to carjack three cars and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 East in Hartford after a crash on Friday morning. Some "good Samaritans" detained the suspect until state police stepped in to assist, according to troopers.

Around 9:45 a.m. Friday, state police received multiple 911 calls regarding a crash on I-84 east near Exit 46.

State police said Francisco Rosario, 45, tried to run from the scene and tried to get into three vehicles that were passing by.

Rosario then crossed onto the westbound side of I-84 and tried to get into a tractor-trailer truck.

Some good Samaritans had detained Rosario by the time troopers arrived on the scene. State police officers then placed Rosario in handcuffs and took him into custody. While in custody, Rosario was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

State police did not report any injuries.

Rosario was charged with four counts of attempt to commit carjacking and four counts of attempt to commit larceny, as well as four counts of evading the scene of a crash, one count of interfering with an officer, and reckless endangerment.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.