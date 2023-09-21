Manslaughter charges added in Hartford officer’s death

Prosecutors increased charges against Richard Barrington, 18, following the death of Hartford Police Det. Bobby Garten.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Five days after the Hartford Police Department buried one of its own, the State’s Attorney for Hartford upped charges against the 18-year-old high school student charged with hitting and killing Det. Robert ‘Bobby’ Garten and seriously wounding Officer Brian Kearney.

Richard Barrington Jr. appeared at Hartford Superior Court on Thursday for a second arraignment in connection with the crash that killed Garten and seriously injured Kearney on Sept. 6.

Additional charges in connection to the crash include first-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault, as well as reckless endangerment, disobeying the direction of an officer, reckless driving, DUI, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Barrington remains in custody with bail set at $1 million.

Several dozen police officers and Barrington’s family were present inside the court.

Barrington suffered minor injuries and was initially charged with failure to obey a traffic control signal, failure to renew the registration, misuse of plates, and interfering with police.

Barrington’s case is set to continue in court on Oct. 17.

Bobby Garten, 34, was a second-generation police officer who served for eight years in the Hartford Police Department. He was posthumously promoted to detective.

Garten was laid to rest on Saturday after funeral services at the XL Center in Hartford.

Garten's legacy will continue to live on within the Hartford Police Department. Chief Jason Thody said his locker will be retired with a glass door so he will always be honored for his ultimate sacrifice.

The last on-duty officer death the Hartford Police Department endured was in 1996.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.