Military family moves into Habitat for Humanity Hartford home

Over 1,000 volunteers refurbished a house otherwise slated for demolition over the past two years, with the met goal to welcome a military family into a new home.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Years of household memories to come were years in the making in Hartford. A historic building on Capitol Avenue has been refurbished, and the Carmona family can now call it home.

It's part of Habitat for Humanity's mission to revitalize the capital city's neighborhoods. Over 1,000 volunteers refurbished a house otherwise slated for demolition over the past two years, with the intention to welcome a military family into a new home.

"When I walked in on the finishing touches and knowing that the family will be here, they're be living in this house, walking through this, and just getting a feeling and imagining all the memories they're going to make here, it's just so rewarding, said Steven Wygonowski, volunteer coordinator for Habitat.

FOX61 helped sponsor the property with the Making an ImpaCT grant program.

"We're able to reward a veteran family who is going to be moving into this home that the habitat and thousands of volunteers helped bring back to life," said Humberto Hormaza, President & General Manager of FOX61.

Habitat for Humanity is not done making memories in Hartford. Later this spring, they will be breaking ground on five different properties in the Northeast neighborhood.

