Fire ignites after Molotov cocktail thrown into Hartford smoke shop: Officials

The fire didn't cause extensive damage but when investigators had a closer look, they found that a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the shop.

HARTFORD, Conn. — An arson investigation is underway after a Molotov cocktail ignited a fire at a Hartford shop, officials said.

The fire broke out at the Beloved Smoke Shop in the city's south end on Franklin Avenue. Firefighters were called to the shop just before 1:30 a.m. Friday on the report of a fire.

Crews quickly tackled the fire, which was knocked down and only contained to the smoke shop. Officials reported no injuries, and there was only damage to the storefront.

When investigators moved in to determine when and how the fire started, they found a Molotov cocktail they said had been thrown into the business to set it on fire intentionally.

The Hartford fire marshal and police are investigating the arson.

