Mother of Hartford toddler who died falling out of apartment window pleading for help to lay son to rest

Tabitha Frank is looking to raise funds to be able to afford a burial for her two-year-old son Corneliuz.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two-year-old Corneliuz Williams was nicknamed ‘papa’ by his loved ones because of his resemblance to his grandfather, and his old soul.

"To know him was to love him, anybody that knew him loved him. Papa was a good kid," said his mother, Tabitha Frank.

She is now pleading for help to be able to bury her son. He died in July after falling out of the family’s third floor apartment window in Hartford.

"It’s already bad enough that papa passed away the way he did but I am not asking, I’m really just begging for help right now," Frank said. "I don’t want to cremate my son, I would like for him to be buried so his sisters could have somewhere to go," she said.

Frank is charged with manslaughter and 10 counts of risk of injury to a child in connection to his death. Police said her five children were home alone at the time of the incident. Frank said childcare was supposed to be on its way.

"One thing happened, it was a mistake. I’m never going to forget, I’m never going to forgive myself for it. I haven’t been able to sleep because it’s a constant replay of it," Frank said.

Responding officers also described the apartment as being in “deplorable and uninhabitable condition” Frank denied that and said she is a single mom trying to keep up.

"My apartment looked like a mother with five kids lived there," Frank said. "I can’t control what people think but I would like people to know my son didn’t live like that," she said.

The Department of Children and Families said it had been involved with the family before with the last visit being in June. The agency said the case was in the process of being closed.

Reverend Samuel Saylor stood beside Frank, asking the community to put their judgement aside for the sake of the child.

"We’re here today pulling on the strings of a community that says while you would’ve written it differently, you would’ve made a different decision but the decision were asking you today to support the honorable burial of baby Corneliuz," he said.

For those interested in making a contribution, the family asks that you contact All Faith Memorial Chapel in South Windsor and make a donation for "Baby Corneliuz." A GoFundMe page has also been created.

