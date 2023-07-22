Morning fire displaces 2 in Hartford

Firefighters were called to a home on Glendale Ave. around 8 a.m. Saturday for a report of an active fire.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford firefighters responded to a fire at a multi-family home in the city on Saturday morning.

The fire on the second-floor apartment, which was vacant, was quickly put out, fire officials said.

No one was injured.

One family, which consisted of two adults, is getting relocated with help from the American Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

