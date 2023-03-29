Multiple arrests made after guns, narcotics seized by Hartford police

A total of 16 firearms were seized as well as 6,363 bags of fentanyl, 140 grams of fentanyl, 119 grams of crack cocaine and one kilogram of cocaine.

HARTFORD, Conn — Multiple suspects were arrested and narcotics and several illegal guns were seized as part of an investigation into drug dealing at a Hartford apartment complex on Wednesday.

Police said at the start of 2023 detectives from the Hartford Police Vice and Narcotics Division began an investigation of narcotic dealers within the Sana apartment complex located at 1584 Main Street.

The D.E.A and F.B.I. task forces worked with the Hartford Police Narcotics Unit in a collaborative investigative effort.

The investigation led to 11 search and seizure warrants at multiple locations which were served simultaneously on Wednesday.

A total of 16 firearms were seized, including five "ghost" guns with no serial numbers, three handguns equipped with “switches” to convert them to automatic fire, a .762 ghost rifle, and a .22 caliber rifle with a 25-round magazine.

6,363 bags of fentanyl, another 140 grams of unbagged fentanyl, 119 grams of crack cocaine, and one kilogram of cocaine were seized as well.

Five men were arrested and charged following the seizure.

Lamel Brooks, 34 of Hartford, Wali Brooks 35, of Hartford, Omar Vazquez-Garcia, 30 of Hartford, Samuel Garcia, 37 of Hartford, Juwan Gratic, 24 of Hartford all face multiple charges.

