Murder-suicide under investigation at senior living center: Hartford police

Two older men were having an argument in the parking lot of the senior living facility midday Thursday when a 67-year-old man shot a man in his 70s multiple times.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two men have died after an argument at a senior living facility on Clark St. turned into a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to Hartford police.

Two older men were having an argument in the parking lot of the senior living facility midday Thursday when a 67-year-old man shot a man in his 70s multiple times, according to police. The 67-year-old man then turned the gun on himself. Police are investigating this shooting as a murder-suicide.

Residents told FOX61 that the man in his 70s was "beloved;" he was involved with his church, performed in local plays, and was seen smiling earlier in the day.

No other information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

