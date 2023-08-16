National organization to allocate nearly $1 million to Hartford Latino groups

Eligible community-based organizations would receive up to $100,000 in funding.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Hispanic Federation is seeking applicants for $900,000 in grants in efforts to uplift and strengthen communities of color in Connecticut.

Eligible community-based organizations would receive up to $100,000 in funding. The grant applications will be accepted beginning on Aug. 25, 2023.

Qualifying organizations must lead programs that focus on education, recreation and arts, homelessness, family stability, reentry programs that support formerly incarcerated individuals and their families, and more.

“Empowering Latino communities, and all communities of color who have been historically marginalized requires sustained investments and culturally and linguistically competent outreach. That’s where initiatives such as the Community Reinvestment Pilot Program come into play. By investing in local organizations who are trusted messengers in our community, we’re making sure that resources are making it into the hands of community members who need them most,” said Frankie Miranda, President and CEO of the Hispanic Federation in a statement. “We thank Connecticut’s Social Equity Council for launching this much-needed program and encourage all eligible organizations to apply for our grant.”

The grants are part of Connecticut’s Social Equity Council (SEC) and their Community Reinvestment Pilot Program, awarded to the Hartford Federation.

"We are extremely excited about our partnership with Connecticut's Social Equity Council and kick start the Community Reinvestment Pilot Program," said Yanidsi Velez, New England Regional Director at Hispanic Federation in a statement. "This visionary initiative will empower communities that have historically been marginalized. Moreover, this pilot program is a testament to our commitment to bolstering the efforts of local nonprofit organizations that are supporting formerly incarcerated individuals, young residents, seniors, and families across Connecticut. With these grants, we aim to foster transformative programs that create positive change and provide invaluable opportunities to those in need."

Organizations interested in applying can find more information here.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.