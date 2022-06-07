Hartford neighborhood market left in rubble forces Asylum Hill residents to shop elsewhere

Sigourney Market was destroyed in a second alarm fire early Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Sigourney Market in Hartford, a neighborhood staple, went up in flames earlier this week, now demolished to rubble and pieces.

On Monday morning, a second alarm fire destroyed the market on Ashley Street and left two firefighters hospitalized for evaluation.

“I’m heartbroken honestly,” said Carlton Chennies of Hartford. “Sigourney Market is my life-long store. I’ve been coming in and out of this store since I was a child.”

This market kept many people in the Asylum Hill neighborhood fed.

“I go there every day. You know when we want something like bread, eggs, or bacon,” said Mary Mackey.

The market had been around for decades. Above, there were vacant apartments, but below was a grocery store that provided for the neighborhood.

City councilman Nick LeBron said he knows the market all too well.

“At the time I had to take two buses in order to get to the grocery store so that market was kind of an everyday place to go for basic needs for our young children at the time. So it was very important for my family but also for the community as well,” said LeBron.

Now, many families are having to take that same bus ride.

“I have to take the city bus all the way to Stop & Shop and it’s a struggle,” said Christine Diaz.

Some residents are relying on the area bodegas while others are having to walk further for groceries.

“Some of us don’t have cars. So we’re going to have to walk a long distance,” said Mackey.

The owner hopes to have the supermarket rebuilt in due time.

“I want it to come back, we all want it to come back,” said Mackey.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.