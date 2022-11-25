New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center

The festival will be available for all to see until New Years Day.

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday.

The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. You can find light gardens, activities,l treats, and live entertainment there all while staying warm.

FOX61 caught up with some people who visited the festival today.

“I love that they have these cute little frames, a lot of photo ops, and fun activities for the kids,” said Terry-Ann Rudge.

The festival is at the Connecticut Convention Center until New Year's Day.

