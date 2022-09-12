New housing units in Clay-Arsenal neighborhood welcome first-time homeowners to Hartford

The three new homes on Edwards Street are a part of the city's mission to restore the area and create new opportunities.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The City of Hartford cut the ribbon Monday on three new two-unit houses on Edwards Street in the Clay-Arsenal neighborhood.

All the homeowners are first-time homeowners. Mayor Luke Bronin said the project shows new homeownership opportunities that are affordable and sustainable can be done.

"It combines homeownership with quality rental opportunity by creating two-unit dwellings where the owner then gets the income stream from a rental but is invested in the property not just economically but emotionally," he said. "It’s also about creating opportunity and home ownership and stability and strength in this neighborhood."

The properties were built on vacant lots. Bronin said Edwards Street has a lot on it including the Global Communications Academy and police athletic league facilities, but the opposite side of the road has been full of empty land and blighted buildings.

Funding for the project came from a construction loan from Capital for Change, Naek Construction and Freeman Companies, Liberty Bank, and the city. Construction of the three buildings began in October and cost nearly two million to build.

Two of the buildings are occupied. None of the homeowners FOX61 spoke with wanted to go on camera, but a letter was read from one of them at the ribbon cutting saying it's been his dream to own his own home.

"As my grandkids kept coming in and coming in, I said I have to put my foot down and make sure I have a playground for them-- which will be my own home," one of the homeowners, Irma Merced, said when construction began in October.

Suzanne Piacentini with the Department of Housing and Urban Development said this is a "miracle" for these families.

"It’s so difficult for our folks to find units to buy today that are affordable, well constructed, and let alone new and for our renters as well," she said.

Mayor Bronin said, while six units may not sound like much to some, it means a lot for the street. The homes are modular construction meaning parts were prefabricated separately and installed in sections.



