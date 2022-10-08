Hartford police find 9-month-old safe inside stolen vehicle

Police said the mother left the child inside a vehicle with a female acquaintance to go into a business and upon coming out, the vehicle drove away.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A nine-month-old child has been found safe after a vehicle was stolen in Hartford on Saturday night.

Hartford police said at approximately 8:06 p.m., they were alerted to a stolen vehicle with a nine-month-old child inside. Responding officers learned that the child's mother left the child in the vehicle with a female acquaintance, and the mother went inside the business at 2996 main street.

When the mother exited the business, she saw the vehicle driving away and this immediately triggered a multi-division response.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., the vehicle was found outside an address on Fish Fry street. The child was asleep and unharmed inside the vehicle. The female friend was found nearby and taken into custody, according to police.

The name of the child and female acquaintance have not been announced and neither have any charges in this case.

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.