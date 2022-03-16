Older woman injured during Hartford shooting

At around 1 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 100 block of Irving Street for a report of a person shot.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman in her 60s is recovering after she was shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, police said.

When they arrived, they found a woman in her 60s suffering from a gunshot wound. She was alert and conscious, police said.

She was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police believe she was not the intended target.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case can call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

