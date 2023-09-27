Southington fire leaves 1 dead

On Tuesday afternoon, neighbors saw smoke coming out of a house on Darling Street.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn — A middle-aged man was found dead following a fire in a Southington home on Tuesday afternoon.

Southington Fire Chief Eric Heath said the man was the only occupant of the house at 86 Darling Street.

Emergency crews were called Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. for a report of large amounts of smoke coming from a home, called in by a neighbor. crews from several area towns provided mutual aid coverage while Southington crews fought the fire.

The cause and manner of death is under investigation. The CT Fire and Explosive Investigation Unit is taking part in the investigation along with the Southington Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Southington Police Department.

No other injuries have been reported.

