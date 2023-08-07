One victim in Sunday's double homicide in Hartford had been shot before at the same location

Tisdol’s father was killed by Massachusetts State Police in Springfield in February, and his brother had been involved in a police shooting in 2017.

HARTFORD, Conn — William Tisdol had been the victim of gun violence before in the same place that he was shot and killed with another man Sunday morning according to family members..

Tisdol, 23, died after being shot at 82 Sterling St., just off Albany Avenue early Sunday along with Hakeem Dickson, 27, of Hartford.

Around 3 a.m., police received a ShotSpotter notification for multiple gunshots in the area of Sterling Street, just 90 minutes following another fatal shooting on Wethersfield Avenue.

Police found the two men in the porch area, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was rushed to St. Francis Hospital where he, too, died from his wounds.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford Police, said that there were three shooters in a targeted, "ambush-style" attack. Boisvert said investigators are "following very good leads".

Tisdol was the son of the Hartford man killed by Massachusetts State Police near the MGM Springfield casino complex in February.

FOX61 spoke to Tisdol’s grandmother over the phone. She said her grandson has two twin girls and was previously shot nine time on the same Sterling Avenue porch. The twin girls who recently celebrated their birthdays.

Tisdol’s brother Caleb was one of several juveniles shot by New Britain police in 2017 amid a carjacking investigation.

Police say they've not seen any evidence that the two shooting incidents that lead to three deaths on Sunday are related.

