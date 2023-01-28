Pilot hospitalized after single-engine plane crash at Hartford-Brainard Airport

The Connecticut Airport Authority says The airport is currently closed and is anticipated to reopen later this evening.

HARTFORD, Conn — A single-engine plane crashed at Hartford-Brainard Airport on Saturday afternoon, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority(CAA).

The incident happened at approximately 3:45 p.m. and the CAA said that it happened shortly after the aircraft took off.

The airport is currently closed.

There is no information on injuries to any of the passengers on the plane.

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and we will provide further details when available.

---

---

