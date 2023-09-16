3 injured in overnight shooting: Hartford police

Police responded to Elliott Street around 2:45 a.m. Saturday after several ShotSpotter notifications came in.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting near the South End of Hartford overnight Saturday.

Police responded to Elliott Street around 2:45 a.m. after several ShotSpotter notifications came in. Responding officers found "evidence of gunfire" in the area.

Police learned three gunshot victims were driven to an area hospital in private vehicles.

Two men in their 30s were alert and conscious while receiving treatment for their gunshot wounds, according to police. A woman in her 20s is currently listed in critical condition, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-8477.

---

