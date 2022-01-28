Parkville Market looking to expand by adding more space and entertainment venues

There are plans to add more restaurant vendors, a space for concerts and a rooftop deck.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Parkville Market, one of Hartford's most popular places to eat and Connecticut's first food hall, is looking to expand.

It will include even more eateries and entertainment options for visitors.

Carlos Mouta, the market's developer, is hoping to expand two of the four buildings with the help from the City of Hartford and the Capital Region Development Authority which granted him approximately $4 million.

The second phase of the market will be known as "The Hall at Parkville Market."

It will have floor space for concerts, weddings, and stand-up comedy.

On the first floor, there are plans to put a sports bar and a commercial kitchen for catering events.

On the upper floor, it will be a smaller space for other events and above that would be a rooftop deck, something visitors will love in the summer.

Mouta said so far, he sees over 70,000 visitors a month and he is hoping that number will go up once the pandemic slows down.

"I think Hartford has all of it - including Xfinity - we'll have more choices to have different events. We want to become Parkville, we want to become the entertainment arts district, including innovation," said Mouta.

There have also been conversations among city leaders to build new apartments, restaurants and arts venues in the Parkville section.

Mouta plans to complete the second phase by spring or early summer and finish the rest by fall 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

