Person of interest identified in connection to Hartford student's deadly fentanyl overdose investigation

HARTFORD, Conn. — Nearly two weeks after a Hartford student overdosed and passed away from coming in contact with fentanyl, police have identified a person of interest in the investigation.

The person of interest has a history at the juvenile's house and has a narcotics history. Police are not calling the person of interest a suspect at this time.

The 13-year-old's mother has been cooperative with the investigation, according to Hartford police. At this time, police said there isn't any evidence suggesting the mom had prior knowledge of her son possessing fentanyl.

Police said a search warrant executed at the juvenile's house revealed that nearly 100 bags of fentanyl were found in his bedroom. Police determined the bags were packaged the same way as the 40 bags that were found inside the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy on Jan. 13.

The bags in the bedroom had the same identifying stamp and were tested to be at a 60% purity level.

A sample of the fentanyl found at the school was tested to have a 58% purity level.

Police said they're confident that the fentanyl that caused the overdose was the same fentanyl located in the bedroom. There is no evidence that anyone other than the student brought the fentanyl into the school.

The investigation into how the student got hold of the drug is still ongoing.

Police have taken the fentanyl and sent it to the Drug Enforcement Administration for additional testing for fingerprints and DNA to try to find out who the deceased student got the bags from.

Hartford Public Schools is planning a virtual family town hall this weekend to discuss substance abuse awareness and prevention.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, the 13-year-old boy became unconscious after coming in contact with fentanyl and suffering an overdose. The student was taken to Connecticut Children's where he was in guarded condition until he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Two other students reported dizziness and were sent to the hospital for evaluation, and were later released.

The Sports and Medical Sciences Academy was closed for several days as crews decontaminated the school.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.

