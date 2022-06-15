PHOTOS: Hartford police search for suspect of fatal hit-and-run

Police are looking for a gray Infiniti I30 they said was involved in a hit-and-run that killed 62-year-old Rafael Ortiz.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police released photos of the vehicle they said is suspected in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 62-year-old man late Saturday.

Police are searching for a grey Infiniti I30 they said fled from the corner of Albany Avenue and Garden Street in Hartford after hitting 62-year-old Rafael Ortiz.

The hit-and-run happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Emergency crews performed life-saving procedures on Ortiz before he was taken to the hospital. He later died of his injuries.

The vehicle, an Infiniti I30, fled the scene before they arrived, said police.

The crash was captured on Capital City Command Center, commonly referred to as C4, cameras. The Infiniti was observed on C4 cameras the day after the crash with damage to the hood and grill. The car was last seen with Connecticut license plate AZ98699, with a black hood and front bumper.

Detectives from the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

