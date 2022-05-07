Police investigate 2 early morning shootings in Hartford

A man in his 30s and a man in his 60s were injured in separate shootings early Saturday morning.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating two separate early morning shootings that happened about an hour of each other on Saturday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Magnolia Street around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired. Officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene.

A victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim, a man in his 30s, was listed in stable condition.

About an hour later, police responded to Barbour Street on ShotSpotter activation. Police found a 60-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was alert and conscious on scene, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

