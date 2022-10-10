Police investigating shooting in Hartford

A 19-year-old male victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital for his injuries.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning.

Police said they responded to the area of 281 Barbour St at 10:44 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. A 19-year-old male victim was taken to the firehouse at 1515 Main Street by private vehicle, where he was given medical aid by Hartford Fire until emergency medical services arrived.



The victim was later transported to St. Francis Hospital for his injuries.



The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating the incident.

No other information is available.

