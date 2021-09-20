President Biden to visit Connecticut on Friday

Biden will promote his Build Back Better agenda as well as attend the dedication to the Dodd Center for Human Rights at UConn.

HARTFORD, Conn. — President Biden is set to visit Hartford on Friday to help promote his Build Back Better agenda. He'll also be heading to Storrs to attend the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights at UConn.

While here, Biden will highlight the importance of investing in child care to keep costs down for working families.

UConn said the Dodd Center for Human Rights will serve as an umbrella home for the university's human rights programs, including The Human Rights Institute (HRI) and Dodd Impact.

It had been known as The Thomas J. Dodd Research Center since its opening in 1995, and UConn’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously in August to authorize its dedication as The Dodd Center for Human Rights.

“UConn is honoring over a half-century of public service of Connecticut’s father and son U.S. senators, Thomas J. Dodd and Christopher J. Dodd, as well as the commitment of the Dodd family to supporting the growth and development of UConn’s widely recognized human rights academic, research, and engagement programs,” UConn President Dr. Andrew Agwunobi said. "We are deeply honored that President Biden is joining us as we dedicate ourselves to extending the Dodd family legacy,” he says.

The center, which opened in 1995, was originally named for the late Sen. Thomas J. Dodd who was a lead prosecutor for the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg after World War II. He was also a strong advocate for human rights throughout his Senate career, said UConn.

Sen. Christopher Dodd worked with the University to conceive, fund, and build the center to preserve and extend his father’s legacy.

