Protestors rally against Rittenhouse not-guilty verdict at state Capitol

The protest organizers said Kyle Rittenhouse carried out vigilante justice and it was cleared by the jury.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Protestors rallied outside the state Capitol in Hartford on Saturday over Kyle Rittenhouse's not-guilty verdict.

Protestors want it to be known vigilante justice is how Ahmaud Arbery and Trayvon Martin were killed, and justice needs to be carried out.

"This is one of the things that people often don't understand about the Black Lives Matter movement. It doesn't support white people being killed by cops instead of Black people. It says 'no, there has to be justice,'" Peter Goselin, Co-Chair of the Connecticut Green Party, said.

"When we see a high profile crime, like what happened in the Rittenhouse case," he added, "one of the first things we see is 'how would this have been different if the man who was arrested was Black?'"

Goselin also said the way the Rittenhouse case unfolded was how "white supremacy" works in America.

