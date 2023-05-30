Public meeting to be held on site for new federal courthouse in Hartford

Three locations have been proposed.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The public will be able to give their input on the location of the new federal courthouse in Harford next week.

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) will host a public scoping meeting in support of an Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed siting and construction.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 6, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Park Street Library at The Lyric Community Room 603 Park St., Hartford. During this meeting, the public will have an opportunity to hear about the project and learn how they can provide input on the issues.

The GSA has identified three potential sites for the project:

● Woodland Site - a state office building with parking lot consisting of 10.1 acres at 61 Woodland St

● Allyn Site - a surface parking lot consisting of 2.19 acres at 154 Allyn St

● Hudson Site - a surface parking lot with auto detailing shop consisting of 2.54 acres at 201 Hudson St.

Further information about the project can be viewed at: http://gsa.gov/hartfordcourthouse.

According to the GSA, the existing courthouse, the Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building and Courthouse, was constructed in 1963 and does not have the space, functionality, security, and building systems to meet the current and projected needs of the Court. The new Courthouse will provide eleven courtrooms, eighteen Judge chambers and offices for court-related agencies along with 66 secured parking spaces. The project will meet the 10-year space needs of the courts and court-related agencies and will accommodate expansion to meet the anticipated 30-year needs of the courts.

● In-Person: Submit written comments at the public scoping meeting via comment forms. There will be a stenographer to capture the comments voiced during the meeting.

● Email: Send an email to HartfordCourthouse@gsa.gov and reference “Hartford Courthouse EIS” in the subject line.

● Mail: Send direct written comments to the following address:

General Services Administration

Attention: Robert Herman, Project Manager

Abraham A. Ribicoff U.S. Courthouse

450 Main Street, Suite 435

Hartford, CT 06103

● Drop Box: Place written comments in the drop box at the main entrance of the Ribicoff Courthouse, at the following address:

Abraham A. Ribicoff U.S. Courthouse

450 Main Street

Hartford, CT 06103

