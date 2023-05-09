Hartford residents impact by flood damages have hope on the horizon

The new $5 million Hartford Flood Compensation Program is set to help eligible Hartford residents impacted by flooding since January 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford residents impacted by flood damage can now apply for a piece of the city's new flood compensation relief fund. The application opened on Friday and many Harford residents are signing up.

Lynette Watkins has lived in this house in the Blue Hills neighborhood of Hartford for 50 years.

“I’ve raised three generations here,” said Watkins.

But in 2021, things changed when her basement was flooded.

“Raw sewage, feces up to my knees. Everything,” said Watkins.

“Every time it rains, I panic, thinking I am going to have another flood or water is going to come up from the floor,” said Watkins.

On Friday, the state comptroller’s office opened applications for the Hartford Flood Compensation Program. It’s a $5,000,000 program set to help eligible Hartford residents impacted by flooding since January 2021.

Ms. Watkins went to drop off her application Tuesday morning, optimistic that her living nightmare would soon come to an end.

“Very hopeful. Very very hopeful. I need help,” said Watkins.

Community advocate Bridgitte Prince has been pushing for resources for the North End of Hartford for some time, and she doesn’t believe the full problem is being addressed. Prince worked closely with lawmakers to get this program off the ground and says the North End needs to be the primary focus.

“The funding, it is open to everybody in the city of Hartford and that was not the intent of the legislation and that is not the reason for the funding, so it is definitely a problem because the people who need it the most are not being served,” said Bridgitte Prince.

In a statement, the state comptroller said in part: The legislation that enacted this program clearly set the prerequisites to receive compensation as being a Hartford resident and owning property in Hartford that was damaged due to flooding.

That being said, our office recognizes the impact floods have had on the North End, which is why we have focused outreach on this region of the city. - State Comptroller Sean Scanlon.

Residents in the North End like Ms. Watkins just want to see change.

“There are a lot of promises out there. I am hoping they will fulfill them now,” said Watkins.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.