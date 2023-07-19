Floods won't stop Hartford's Riverfront Food Truck Festival, say officials

More than 30 food trucks and a over a dozen of various musical performances will take over the Mortensen Riverfront Plaza.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The annual Riverfront Food Truck Festival is back in Hartford this week along the Mortensen Riverfront Plaza.

More than 30 food trucks and a over a dozen of various musical performances will take over the area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Celebrity chefs Rasheed Philips and Erica Blaire Roby will be doing cooking demonstrations as well.



Officials say recent flooding won’t stop any of the fun. After weeks of significant flooding, the Connecticut River is receding, just in time for the festival.

"Some of the best food trucks in the greater Hartford area and the state of Connecticut are coming to Hartford to participate in the food truck festival,” said Michael Zaleski, president & CEO of Riverfront Recapture.

"This is a great Hartford tradition," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

"Some great food, some great music, a beautiful riverfront and probably a lot of people in crazy costumes," Bronin added, referencing to ConnectiCon, also happening Thursday through Saturday close by at the Connecticut Convention Center.



The food truck festival is just the start. Hartford is gearing up for several events along the riverfront in the weeks ahead.

The Hartford Marathon Foundation's Thirsty Thursday 5K has been rescheduled to Thursday, July 27. Registration and details here.

The Taste of the Caribbean & Jerk Festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Shakespeare in the Park will have performances Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12 starting at 7 p.m.

The Riverfront Dragon Boat and Asian Festival will be on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details and registration here.

Hartbeat Music Festival will be on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. See the latest lineup here.

