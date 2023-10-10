Road closures and parking restrictions ahead of Hartford Marathon this weekend

Nearly 8,500 participants will be on the roads.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Ready, set...Park! The Eversource Hartford Marathon has returned for its 30th run and Hartford has reserved streets that will be closed to traffic for the marathon.

Nearly 8,500 participants will be on the roads on Saturday, Oct. 14. Both the marathon and half marathon in Hartford will venture into West Hartford where there will also be supporters cheering.

Here is a list of road closure areas that will be used for the race:

Closed to traffic from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Capitol Avenue (Oak Street – Hudson Street)

Lafayette Street (Capitol Avenue – Russ Street)

Washington Street (Capitol Avenue – Buckingham Street)

Closed to traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pearl Street

Ford Street

State Street

Founders Bridge

Jewell Street

Wells Street

Closed to traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Market Street

Weston Street

Reverend Moody Overpass

Van Dyke Avenue (Sequassen Street – Charter Oak Avenue)

Sheldon Street

Prospect Street

S. Prospect Street

Atheneum Square

Gold Street

Asylum Avenue (Broad Street – Trumbull Street)

Closed to traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Capitol Avenue (Hudson Street – Main Street)

Capitol Avenue (Broad Street – Oak Street)

Main Street (Buckingham Street – Church Street)

Charter Oak Avenue Buckingham Street Broad Street (Capitol Avenue – Farmington Avenue)

Farmington Avenue Oxford Street (Farmington Avenue – Fern Street)

Fern Street (Whitney Street – Prospect Avenue)

Whitney Street (Asylum Avenue – Farmington Avenue)

Asylum Avenue (Prospect Avenue – Whitney Street)

Prospect Avenue (Fern Street – Asylum Avenue

Roads to close before Saturday:

Trinity Street between Ford Street and Elm Street will be closed on Oct. 9 at 8 a.m.

Elm Street between Trinity Street and Clinton Street on Oct. 13 at 9 a.m.

Trinity Street between Elm Street and Capitol Avenue on Oct. 13 at 9 a.m.

Clinton Street is to close at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.

West Street to close at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Capitol Avenue between Oak Street and Hudson Street closes at 4 a.m. on Oct. 14.

Lafayette Street between Capitol and Russ Street closes at 4 a.m. on Oct. 14

Washington Street between Buckingham and Capitol Avenue closes at 4 a.m. on Oct. 14.

Roads will reopen once once breakdown is completed.

Highway exits to close:

I-84 Eastbound:

Exit 48B: Capitol Avenue closed until 10 a.m.

Exit 48A: Asylum Street is closed until 11 a.m.

I-84 Westbound:

Exit 54: Founders Bridge closed until 2 p.m.

Exit 50: Main Street is closed until 11 a.m.

I-91 Southbound:

Exit 32B: Trumbull Street is closed until 11 a.m.

Exit 31: State Street is closed until 11 a.m.

I-91 Northbound:

Exit 32B: Trumbull Street is closed until 11 a.m.

Rt. 2 Westbound:

Exit 2W: Downtown Hartford closed until 2 p.m.

Exit 3: Pitkin Street is closed until 2 p.m.

Of Note: Conlin Whitehead Hwy inbound will be closed at Columbus Blvd. until 2 p.m. Rt. 2 Westbound, Exit 4 and Rt. 15 Southbound, Exit 90 will be RIGHT TURN ONLY

Parking will be prohibited at the following locations:

The entire length of Atheneum Square from both sides.

Asylum Avenue from Asylum Place to Ford Street.

The entire length of Asylum Place on both sides.

Broad Street between Asylum Avenue and Capitol Avenue.

The entire length of Buckingham Street.

Both sides of Capitol Avenue, between Broad Street and Main Street.

The entire length of Central Row, both sides.

Charter Oak on both sides between Main Street and Van Dyke.

Church Street between Main Street and Trumbull Street.

Farmington Avenue both sides between Oxford Street and Asylum Avenue.

Fern Street both sides between Oxford Street and Prospect Street.

The entire length of Ford Street on both sides.

The entire length of Gold Street on both sides.

Both sides of Hudson Street between Buckingham Street and Pulaski Circle.

The entire length of Jewell Street, both sides.

Both sides of Lafayette Street, between Capitol Avenue and Russ Street.

Main Street between Pearl Street to Buckingham Street.

The entire length of Market Street, both sides.

Oxford Street, both sides, between Fern Street and Farmington Avenue.

The entire length of Pearl Street on both sides.

The entire length of Prospect Street, both sides

The entire length of Sheldon Street on both sides.

The entire length of State Street on both sides.

Van Dyke Avenue, both sides, between Charter Oak Avenue and Sequassen Street.

Washington Street, both sides, between Capitol Avenue and Buckingham Street.

The entire length of Wells Street, both sides.

Whitney Street, both sides, between Asylum Street and Farmington Avenue.

--

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.