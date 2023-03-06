Road closures for Hartford St. Patrick's Day parade announced

Roads around downtown Hartford will start to close at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

HARTFORD, Conn — Police and Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade organizers announced street closures for the parade route on Saturday.

The parade will kick off in front of the State Capitol at 11:00 a.m. on March 11,

Organizers said there will be heavier than usual vehicle and pedestrian traffic throughout Downtown.

Road closures will be in effect for some local streets along the Parade Route, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Organizers ask that attendees plan accordingly to arrive on time and enjoy a day in the City.

Scheduled Closures

9:30 a.m. Road Closures:

Capitol Avenue between Broad Street and Washington Street

Hungerford Street between Capitol Avenue and Russ Street

Oak Street between Capitol Avenue and Russ Street

Washington Street between Capitol Avenue and Buckingham Street

Trinity Street entire length

Capitol Avenue exit ramp from I-84 East

10:40 a.m. Road Closures:

Capitol Avenue between Broad Street and Main Street

Main Street between Buckingham Street and Church Street

Asylum Street between Main Street and Spruce Street

Ford Street entire length

Conlin Whitehead Highway @ Columbus Blvd. Exit (exit ramp will be open)

The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Connecticut State Capitol. It will proceed down Capitol Ave. to Main, and then down Asylum, then under the Arch and ends at Bushnell Park.

The parade will be broadcast on CW20 and FOX61+ starting at 11 a.m.

