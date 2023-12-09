Road closures, parking for fallen Hartford officer's memorial plans announced

The wake will be Friday afternoon, and the memorial service will be Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn — Road closures and parking for services remembering Hartford Detective Bobby Garten on Friday and Saturday have been announced.

The wake for Garten will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 at Dunkin’ Park. The hours for public attendance at the wake will be from 2:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m.

Garten was a dedicated supporter of the Hartford Yard Goats baseball team that plays at the park.

On Saturday, Sept.16 there will be a Celebration of Life event at the Hartford XL Center. Services will be taking place inside the XL Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The event is open to all.

As a result of the services, “No Parking” enforcement and towing, along with temporary road closures, will occur in the immediate area of the XL Center.

Effected streets will include:

Market Street

Pleasant Street

Trumbull Street

Church Street

Ann Uccello Street

Allyn Street

Main Street.

Parking and Shuttle Service is available for attendees at the following locations starting at 7:30 a.m.

1257 Main Street

310 Market Street

330 Market Street

275 Windsor Street.

Other parking options are also available near the XL Center.

On Saturday, the Wethersfield Police Department will be assisting the Hartford Police Department with the procession for Garten. The following road closures will occur between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.:

Main Street between Marsh and State Street,

Marsh Street from I-91 to Main Street,

Hartford Avenue in the area of Main Street,

Broad Street in the area of Marsh Street

There will be additional temporary closures to facilitate the funeral procession in the area of the following town roads:

Silas Deane Highway at RT 5/15 and Jordan Lane

Hartford Ave between Jordan Ln and State Street.

State Street from Hartford Ave to Main Street.

Garten's burial will be private.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody posthumously promoted Officer Garten to the rank of Detective as of Sept. 6. According to his obituary, Garten's promotion was in the works before he was killed in the line of duty on that night.

Garten was killed by a teen who fled a traffic stop by other city officers on Broad Street last Wednesday.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.