What roads are closing for the Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday?

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you're heading into Hartford for Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, you'll need to know what streets are going to be closed.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. with marchers leaving the state capitol and heading east on Capital Avenue. They will head to Main Street and turn left, heading north. Marchers will turn left and head west on Asylum Street. From there they will turn left onto Ford Street and the parade will end at theSoldiers & Sailors Memorial Arch.

There will be several road closures in the Capital Avenue area on Saturday and streets will reopen at 3:00 p.m. The following street closures will take effect on the day of the parade:

At 9:30 a.m. road closures will be:

Capitol Avenue between Broad Street and Washington Street

Hungerford Street between Capitol Avenue and Russ Street

Oak Street between Capitol Avenue and Russ Street

Washington Street between Capitol Avenue and Buckingham Street

Trinity Street entire length Capitol Avenue exit ramp from I-84 East

At 10:40 a.m. road closures will be:

Capitol Avenue between Broad Street and Main Street

Main Street between Buckingham Street and Church Street

Asylum Street between Main Street and Spruce Street

Ford Street entire length Conlin Whitehead Highway @ Columbus Blvd. Exit (exit ramp will be open)

