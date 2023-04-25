Rocky Hill hit by vehicle vandals as residents call for action

A rash of vehicle thefts and break ins has plagued Connecticut communities in recent days.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. —



Some people are calling it a Connecticut crime epidemic. A rash of vehicle thefts and break ins has plagued Connecticut communities in recent days.

On Monday on dozens of smash & grabs in South Windsor and Wethersfield were. reported. Now you can add Rocky Hill to the list. This time the crimes did not occur under cover of darkness.

“Broad daylight car break-ins,” said Sgt. Steve Morgan of the Rocky Hill Police Department. “It’s happening way too much,” added a Rocky Hill vehicle theft victim who asked to remain anonymous.

The most recent incidents occurred Tuesday in Rocky Hill at about 7:00AM. Silo Drive, Corncrib Lane, Ledge Drive, Forest Street, Rachel Drive and Gorman Road were all targeted. Prowling thieves were caught on camera in a dark colored Honda CRV driving into suburban neighborhoods and checking door handles. “There’s only two ways to deter it in my mind. Do your best to keep stuff locked up so they don’t come back or make the penalties more harsh,” said a Rocky Hill victim.

A Change.org petition with nearly 500 signatures calls on state lawmakers to take action saying juvenile criminals seem to have “…little fear of punishment from a weakened judicial system…” State Sen. Matt Lesser represents several greater Hartford communities. He said, “It’s obviously a huge quality of life issue. We’ve strengthened penalties. We passed a big bold bipartisan juvenile crime bill last year giving police and prosecutors more tools.”

But some residents said that's not enough. “I don’t know what will make a difference but what we are doing now isn’t working.” The resident recalled the time his vehicle was stolen. “I woke up in the morning and our car was gone. They ended up finding it in Hartford about five days later.”

Rocky Hill was the community where just two weeks ago a man was kicked and stomped trying to fend off some thieves. “We saw the aftermath of what happens when you do approach,” said Sgt. Morgan.

The problem is, even police have their hands tied by state pursuit policies. Criminals know it. “It happened here. A car was getting taken. The police officer arrived and tried to block the road but the car drove around, took out a mailbox, sped around the cop and the car drove off and the cop couldn’t pursue,” explained a Rocky Hill resident.

The Rocky Hill Police said they continue to coordinate and share information about vehicle break ins with surrounding departments on a daily basis. They work with a regional auto theft task force and have used state grant money to step up neighborhood patrols.

Nearly 900 vehicles are stolen in Connecticut every year.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

