Rocky Hill man injured in fight with men breaking into his car: Police

During the fight, three more suspects got out of a waiting vehicle and begin assaulting the victim.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — A man was injured during a confrontation with men who were breaking into his car at his home Monday evening.

Police said at 7:02 p.m. Monday, they received a reporting a robbery on Valley View Drive. Police said a homeowner had approached a single suspect who was in his vehicle and a fight began. During the fight, three more suspects got out of a waiting vehicle and begin assaulting the victim. The four suspects then left the area in a dark blue or black four-door Mercedes sedan.

Police arrived on the scene but were unable to locate the Mercedes or the suspects. The incident was recorded on the homeowner’s surveillance camera. Police said the suspects were three younger in-age black males and one younger in-age White/Hispanic male. The suspects were wearing masks.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Rocky Hill Police Department Detective Division. If anyone has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Matthew Seguin at 860-258-2047 or at mseguin@Rockyhillct.gov

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

