Rollover crash on I-84 in Hartford leaves driver with serious injuries: State police

The driver lost control on a right curve and the pick-up truck rolled across the highway until it struck the metal guardrail on the right shoulder, troopers said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Most of the lanes on Interstate 84 west in Hartford have been cleared after a rollover crash left a driver with serious injuries, according to Connecticut State Police.

A Ford F-150 was traveling in the left lane of four on I-84 west before Exit 47 on Saturday morning.

While on a right curve, the driver lost control of the pick-up truck and it rolled across the highway until it struck the metal guardrail on the right shoulder, according to state police.

The 21-year-old driver, who was ejected, suffered serious injuries and an ambulance took them to a nearby hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The Hartford Fire Department and CT DOT both assisted state police on the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Several lanes were closed throughout Saturday morning. The right lane remained closed as clean-up and maintenance work continued into Saturday afternoon.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.