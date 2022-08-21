Sunday is the start of sales tax-free week in state

During the tax-free week, clothes and shoes that are under $100 per item will not be taxed from Sunday, August 21 through Saturday, August 27.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Starting Sunday, you’ll get a break from the state sales tax of 6.35 percent for Connecticut’s sales tax-free week.



During the tax-free week, clothes and shoes that are under $100 per item will not be taxed from Sunday, August 21 through Saturday, August 27.



It comes as families get ready for a new school year and inflation continues to take a toll on wallets.



"With everything. Food, milk, clothes, sneakers, and you know I have 6 kids so it’s very expensive,” said Elaine Jones of Hartford.



"Me myself, I have one in college, I have one in high school and my 16 year old wears a 14 shoe, so very expensive,” said Courtney Taylor of Hartford.



Each item must be under $100 and only certain items qualify for the savings.

Some of the items that qualify include shirts, jeans, sleepwear, swimsuits, work clothes, uniforms, socks, and shoes. Accessories like hats and belts, and even diapers, also qualify.

There are some items that are excluded. The following items are still taxable, even if they are sold for less than $100: party costumes, sports uniforms and helmets, purses, wallets, cleats, and umbrellas.



“If you can save a dollar, it’s better than saving nothing,” said Kirk Grey of Hartford.

Local businesses are looking to welcome more customers this week with additional deals.



"Those items maybe you’re holding off on buying until the sales season. This is the week to do that, especially with the savings of tax free week. We love that Connecticut chooses to do this every year. It’s really helpful for businesses,” said Elizabeth Ackerman with The Shops at Farmington Valley. “Each store will be doing something for the tax free week. Loft, Francesca’s, American Eagle and Kindred & Crew.”



To view the full list of items that qualify, click here. For more information on the tax free week, click here.

