Adult, child seriously injured in overnight house fire: Hartford FD

HARTFORD, Conn. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a fire in the West End neighborhood of Hartford overnight Monday. Two of those injuries are considered serious.

Firefighters were called to the home on Bulkeley Ave. around 1 a.m. When the fire department arrived, they saw smoke and found a kitchen fire on the second floor.

The fire has been knocked down and is under control.

There were two people with serious injuries from that fire; an adult and a child. Firefighters performed CPR on them until an ambulance arrived to take them to the hospital. Two other civilians, including an adult and a child, were taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

Two firefighters also reported injuries. One was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after trying to break a window, which cut up his hands, and the other was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Two families, a total of 10 people, were displaced as a result of the fire and The American Red Cross is assisting them.

The fire marshal and Hartford police are investigating the cause of the fire.

