Shining a spotlight on local counselors during National School Counseling Week

FOX61's Julia LeBlanc spoke with counselors in Newington and in Hartford. There, they spoke of the impact having school counselors have on the student body.

The importance of their presence and resources is being highlighted during National School Counseling Week.

Some may argue school counselors and mental health professionals are needed now more than ever in the age of COVID-19.

'If I can do it, you can do this too.' :

“We are always every single day, doing things with passion to make a difference, it is very important," said Anthoniel Bruno, a school counselor based at Bulkeley High School's south campus in Hartford.

Bruno and his colleagues are there for academic support and to help students complete and find the right classes. However, they also offer social-emotional help.

For Bruno, it's all about being a role model.

“Being a Latino, being a bilingual person, speaking both languages, makes them feel, 'If I can do it, you can do this too,'” Bruno explained.

After eight years of school, a master's degree, and a couple of jobs later, Bruno landed at Bulkeley. He said he loves his students and his work.

“Every single day is different," Bruno said.

With an open-door policy, Bruno said many students feel comfortable stopping by to tell him how they're feeling. And these days, they may need a little more guidance due to the pandemic.

“Our youth today, they have a lot of things on their plate. Family, now with COVID, school, academic, they have a lot of things," Bruno said. "I always tell them and inspire them, one day at a time. Make your goals in long terms – and in small terms too – but keep doing it," Bruno said.

Bruno and his colleagues are not therapists but they're there to listen and guide people in the right direction. However, people like Bruno are getting a little harder to find across the nation.

“Prior to the last two or three years, there’s never been an issue of having enough people trained as school counselors to fill existing openings," said Jill Cook, Executive Director of the American School Counselor Association. "You have to have a master's degree in most states in school counseling to be certified to work in a school as a school counselor. But, like we're seeing in all of education, we now have a shortage."

The association supports more than 43,000 members. Cook said they're hearing from many counselors across the country who are sharing stories of how much they and their students are impacted by COVID.

Despite the shortage in people getting into the field, however, Cook said they are not seeing the major budget cuts that used to be a trend of the past in this industry.

"We don't see these positions being cut anymore," Cook explained. "Often when budgets got tight, elementary school counselors would get cut – or sometimes middle school – but we don't see positions getting cut anymore because of the value seen in having this support for students."

The country and Connecticut are showing support for school counselors all week, hosting seminars, informational sessions, having in-school T-shirt contests, and spreading the love in social media challenges.

"It does raise awareness about the role. It may be engaging others who may not be aware," Cooks said. "So, it just really gives us a week to shine a light on the profession and individuals, and talk about what we do."