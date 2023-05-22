Silver Alert issued for missing 4-month-old out of Hartford

Nikolai Murray was reportedly last seen on May 18. Police did not have details on the clothing he was last seen in.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are searching for a 4-month-old they said was last seen May 18.

Nikolai Murray is described as Black with black hair and brown eyes and weighing 36 pounds.

Police did not have details on the clothing he was last seen in.

Anyone with information on the location of Murray is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.