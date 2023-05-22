x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hartford

Silver Alert issued for missing 4-month-old out of Hartford

Nikolai Murray was reportedly last seen on May 18. Police did not have details on the clothing he was last seen in.

More Videos

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are searching for a 4-month-old they said was last seen May 18. 

Nikolai Murray is described as Black with black hair and brown eyes and weighing 36 pounds.

Police did not have details on the clothing he was last seen in. 

Anyone with information on the location of Murray is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.

Credit: Hartford Police Department

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines  

Related Articles

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out