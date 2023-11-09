'Sound the Alarm' program puts new smoke detectors in Hartford homes

The program started by the American Red Cross installed its 5,000th smoke detector in Hartford.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A program meant to save lives by installing free smoke detectors in Hartford homes is still going strong and just hit a significant milestone.

On Monday, the Sound the Alarm program started by the American Red Cross installed its 5,000th smoke detector in Hartford. The program started in 2015.

“It’s an amazing partnership that we have with the city of Hartford, the fire department, and the city’s CERT Team (Community Emergency Response Team),” said Richard Branigan, the regional chief operating officer with the American Red Cross of Connecticut.

Working a route on Otis St. in Hartford on Monday, Dan Ray said they hope to make an impact with the work they are doing.

“Typically, when a fire happens you have two minutes or less to get you and your family out safely so each second is precious,” said Ray, who is the Red Cross’ regional philanthropy officer.

On Monday, the plan was to install 100 smoke alarms in Hartford.

Rick Scheller, a Hartford homeowner, watched as the team installed a number of smoke alarms in his rooms and hallways. He said the program is good not just for his tenants but for Hartford as well.

“We saw the program and also it helps to keep our tenants safe and ourselves safe to have this done.”

Ray said the program is not just Hartford-specific. The installations happen multiple times a year across Connecticut and Rhode Island.

“It has a huge impact, it’s about saving lives and reducing property damage,” he said.

