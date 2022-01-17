Testing delayed at Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford following student death

The acting principal called for school community to support each other.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Tests have been delayed as students, faculty, and staff are coping with the death Saturday of a student at the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy after he came in contact with Fentanyl on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the school on Huyshope Avenue Thursday morning when three students were exposed to the highly toxic drug. CPR was performed on one student, and he was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center where he died on Saturday.

Officials are not releasing the name of the student at the request of the family.

Emergency crews located about 40 fentanyl packets in the school on Thursday and are investigating the source of the drug.

The school was closed Friday, and Monday was a school holiday. Midterms and final exams for Semester 1 courses will not take place next week.

Acting Principal Alison Giuliano sent a letter to parents:

As a school community, we will begin the process of healing from the tragic loss to our community. We know that this loss will raise many emotions, questions, and concerns for our school community, especially our students. My priority is supporting the needs of our families, students and staff.

For planning purposes, please note that midterms and final exams for Semester 1 courses will not take place next week. Additionally, as soon as I have information pertaining to our return to school, it will be shared with you immediately.

Once again, I ask that everyone please keep the family, friends, and our entire school community in your thoughts as we support each other through this tragedy. I am committed to leading our school community through this difficult time and, as we know, we ARE a family.

Sincerely,

Alison Giuliano

Acting Principal

