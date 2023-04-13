State-funded study looks at the future of Hartford-Brainard Airport

The study determined that the more than century-old airport is operating with a net loss and is worth $40 million.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A study funded by the State of Connecticut is looking at the costs and environmental impacts of Hartford-Brainard Airport and what the future looks like.

Thursday’s meeting was the second in a series of five public meetings about Hartford-Brainard Airport. The focus of the study is looking at two options what upgrades are needed to the airport and how much that would cost to keep it open.

The other option is to look at how much it would cost to re-develop the property and what the environmental impacts would be.

Hartford-Brainard airport sits on state-owned land. The study was funded by the Connecticut General Assembly last session.

So far, the study has determined that Hartford-Brainard Airport is operating with a net loss and is worth $40 million. The property is tax-exempt, but the State of Connecticut pays an estimated $668,000 to the City of Hartford every year, according to the study.

The study’s full findings to state lawmakers won’t be completed until this Fall. That’s when a clearer picture of what could be in store for Hartford-Brainard Airport is expected.

The public is encouraged to check on the study’s progress and attend public meetings.

The next public meeting is scheduled for May 18.

You can learn more about the study here.

